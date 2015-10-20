KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Oct 20 Al Khafji Joint
Operations (KJO), which is equally owned by Saudi Arabia and
Kuwait, has appointed Homoud al-Otaibi as chairman, industry
sources said on Tuesday.
Otaibi replaces Abdullah al-Helal in the chairmanship, which
alternates every three years between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.
Otaibi is a Kuwaiti citizen and was general manager of the
Wafra Joint Operations (WJO), .
The Khafji offshore oilfield has been shut since October
2014 for environmental reasons.
Before the closure, the Khafji field produced around 280,000
bpd to 300,000 bpd.
Saudi Arabia and Kuwait also share the Wafra oilfield, which
has been shut since May due to operating difficulties.
U.S. oil major Chevron operates the field on behalf
of the Saudi government.
(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine)