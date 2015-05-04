DUBAI May 4 Saudi Arabia's Al Muhaidib Group
has bought a 35 percent stake in building supplies and hardware
retailer Abyat, the adviser to the Kuwaiti-based chain said on
Monday.
The deal will help Abyat expand into Saudi Arabia and the
wider Gulf region, with Al Muhaidib Group benefiting from an
increased presence in the building materials sector, said Bader
al-Rezaihan, chairman of Amwal International Investment Co.
"There is definitely an aggressive growth plan for Abyat,
especially with the support of Al Muhaidib," Rezaihan told
Reuters, noting that Abyat was opening its second Saudi Arabian
shop, in Riyadh, this week and was about to break ground on a
store in Jeddah.
Rezaihan declined to give a value for the deal but said Al
Muhaidib bought out many minority shareholders using its own
cash, leaving 11 shareholders including the Saudi group.
Abyat, which had 26 shareholders before the transaction,
according to its website, is majority-owned by its founder and
chairman Khalid Abul.
Family-owned conglomerate Al Muhaidib, which has investments
including Savola Group and Saudi British Bank
, aims to use its regional experience to advise Abyat
on expansion.
"Al Muhaidib has operations throughout the region and that's
what the vision of Abyat is, to be a dominant regional player in
this sector," Rezaihan said.
Amwal is also working on two other acquisitions, one in the
building materials sector and one in healthcare, Rezaihan said
without naming the firms involved.
