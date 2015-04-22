By Reem Shamseddine
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, April 22
unit of U.S. oil major Chevron has told its Kuwaiti
partner it plans to shut down an oilfield jointly operated
between the two Gulf OPEC countries next month over
long-standing disputes, three industry sources familiar with the
matter said.
The planned closure in May of the joint Wafra onshore
oilfield in the Neutral Zone between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait was
communicated by Saudi Arabian Chevron to Kuwait Gulf Oil
Company, according to the sources.
This comes after the crude output from another jointly
operated field, Khafji, was halted in October to comply with
environmental regulations.
Chevron's decision was mainly down to problems getting work
permits from the Kuwaiti authorities for its expatriate staff,
the sources said.
"Current difficulties in securing work permits and materials
may impact the company's ability to safely continue production.
Efforts continue with all appropriate parties to resolve the
issue," said Sally Jones, Chevron spokeswoman in an emailed
statement.
Saudi and Kuwait oil officials could not be reached
immediately for comment.
The loss of Wafra, which has an output capacity of around
200,000-250,000 barrels per day of Arabian Heavy crude, will be
felt more in Kuwait, which has far less spare output than its
neighbour, the world's top oil exporter.
Chevron has been leading a full-field steam injection
project in the onshore Wafra field to boost output of heavy oil
there by more than 80,000 bpd.
Diplomatic and industry sources have told Reuters that
Kuwait has been placing restrictions on Chevron which operates
Wafra on behalf of Saudi Arabia, as a result of various disputes
mainly related to the right to operate.
The sources say Kuwait was angry because it was not
consulted when the Chevron concession to operate Wafra was
renewed by Riyadh in 2009 until 2039.
(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine in Khobar and Amena Bakr in
Doha, additional reporting by Rania El Gamal in Dubai and Ahmed
Hagagy in Kuwait; editing by Keith Weir)