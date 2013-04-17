* New steps to include jail terms, fines for business owners
* A thousand more inspectors to be hired
* Toll-free line for public to report violations
* Labour quotas to be tightened in retail industry
* Country will continue to employ millions of foreigners
By Reem Shamseddine and Marwa Rashad
RIYADH, April 17 Saudi Arabia will take new
steps, including jail terms for small business owners and the
hiring of 1,000 inspectors, to crack down on foreigners working
illegally in the world's top oil exporter, Labour Minister Adel
al-Fakieh said.
"We have and will continue to have millions of foreign
workers. We have 7.5 million legal foreign workers and we need
them," Fakieh told Saudi-owned MBC television this week,
according to a transcript posted on the MBC website.
"We will continue to issue visas for others but those who
want to come to this country have to respect the law."
Saudi Arabia has been deporting hundreds of thousands of
illegal foreign workers as part of labour market reforms
designed to reduce unemployment among its own citizens, which is
officially estimated at 12.0 percent.
If it persists, the crackdown could have major effects on
the Saudi economy, which has for decades relied heavily on
foreigners from south and southeast Asia as well as Arab
countries in its energy, construction and services industries.
In addition to legal foreign workers, analysts have
estimated the number of illegals at 1 or 2 million, conceivably
more. The governments of Yemen and India's state of Kerala have
expressed concern about a sudden influx of returning workers
because of the Saudi crackdown.
Fakieh said about 200,000 foreigners had been deported in
recent months, and that 840,000 had left Saudi Arabia - most of
them voluntarily - since a quota system for companies to hire
local citizens was introduced in late 2011.
As a part of new measures to be implemented from next month,
the ministry will set up a toll-free line for the public to
report violations, he said. Business owners will be able to
check online whether they violate the rules.
The ministry will hire 1,000 more inspectors who will be
accompanied by policemen when checking businesses, and firms
will face penalties if they harbour illegals, Fakieh added.
"If an owner of a small enterprise conspires with an illegal
foreign worker, he will be subject to sanctions," Fakieh said.
Possible punishments will include a 100,000 riyal ($26,700) fine
for each illegal worker, two years in prison or both.
In the next version of its labour quota system, which will
be launched in the next three months, requirements to hire Saudi
citizens in the retail sector will be increased, Fakieh said.
DIFFICULTIES
Some businesses and schools in Saudi Arabia have reported
difficulties operating over the last several weeks as some
expatriate workers have stayed at home to avoid inspectors
checking their work permits.
But so far, there is no clear sign that the Saudi economy as
a whole has suffered, with the stock market and business
sentiment surveys remaining strong. In early April, King
Abdullah ordered that migrant workers breaking regulations be
given a grace period of up to three months to sort out their
papers.
Fakieh said his ministry's policies over the past 18 months
had put some 600,000 Saudi citizens into private sector jobs,
though he added that because of staff turnover, about 400,000
now remained employed in those jobs.
A cut in the number of foreign workers in Saudi Arabia could
benefit the economy by reducing the flow of billions of dollars
of earnings being remitted abroad every year. It could also
pressure companies into raising wages for workers among the
country's roughly 19 million local citizens, analysts say.
Another major step that could reduce foreign labour would be
to lift the country's ban on women driving. Saudi Arabian
billionaire Prince AlWaleed bin Talal threw his support behind
that reform this week, saying it would make economic sense by
dispensing with at least 500,000 foreign drivers. But there is
no clear sign that the government, conservative in many social
issues, will take that step.