RIYADH, April 22 Saudi Arabia will make sponsors
and employers of foreigners working illegally in the country pay
the cost of deporting them, under new rules approved by the
cabinet, the Saudi Gazette reported on Monday.
The world's top oil exporter is cracking down on illegal
expatriate workers in an effort to move more Saudi citizens into
private sector jobs. Tens of thousands of people have been
deported in recent months as government inspectors descended on
businesses that have long bent the rules to hire foreigners, who
are often paid less than Saudi nationals.
Last week Labour Minister Adel al-Fakieh said the kingdom
would impose tough penalties, including jail sentences and
fines, on owners of small businesses which harboured illegal
workers.
The new cabinet ruling will end the government's
responsibility for paying deportation costs, reported the Saudi
Gazette, a major newspaper, saying it had seen an advance copy
of the ruling.
Expatriates who violate labour laws, or overstay haj and
umrah pilgrimage visas, will be deported and then banned from
returning to Saudi Arabia, it added.
Officials in Yemen and the Indian state of Kerala, from
which many of the roughly 9 million foreigners in the kingdom
come, have expressed concern about the impact of deportations.
Many other expatriates come from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Indonesia,
the Philippines, Ethiopia and Arab countries.
Under Saudi law, all expatriate workers must be sponsored by
a Saudi company or individual. Many workers then leave that
employer to look for a better job elsewhere, or set up their own
businesses. Some sponsors connive in violating the rules,
charging expatriates whom they do not employ money to renew
their visas.
The newspaper said sponsors and haj and umrah travel
companies which failed to report missing workers or pilgrims
would bear deportation expenses.
Pilgrims who are reported missing would have to pay their
own airfares home. For workers reported missing, deportation
costs would be paid by the company for which they were working
or, if the workers had set up their own business, they would pay
costs themselves.
Companies or individuals registering "cover-up" businesses,
which are illegally owned by foreigners while ostensibly being
the property of a Saudi sponsor, would be banned for five years
from recruiting foreign workers.
(Reporting by Angus McDowall; Editing by Andrew Torchia)