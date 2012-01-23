JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia Jan 23 Saudi Arabia
will allow foreign companies to list securities on the kingdom's
bourse, taking the Gulf Arab state a step closer to direct
ownership for overseas investors.
The kingdom's regulator, Capital Markets Authority, amended
its listing regulations to allow foreign firms to cross-list on
the bourse, it said in a statement Monday.
"A foreign issuer whose securities are listed in another
regulated exchange may apply for its securities to be registered
and admitted to listing on the exchange," article 14 of the
amended Listing Rules stated.
"The Authority may admit the securities to listing provided
that, in the Authority's opinion, the listing rules applicable
in the foreign issuer's jurisdiction of listing are at least
equivalent to these rules."
Saudi Arabia is pressing ahead with a long-awaited plan to
open up its stock market to foreigners who are currently allowed
to invest in Saudi Arabian companies only by share swap
transactions via international investment banks, who deal with
local partners.
The Gulf Arab country's stock exchange is the largest in the
Middle East with around 150 listed companies.
The opening up of the stock market is likely to attract
considerable interest as it offers foreigners a chance to invest
directly in blue chips like Saudi Basic Industries,
the world's most valuable chemical company.
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Dinesh Nair)