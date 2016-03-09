BRIEF-Bank Saint Petersburg to consider additional issue of 60 million shares
* SAYS BOARD TO CONSIDER ADDITIONAL SHARE ISSUE OF 60 MILLION SHARES Source text: http://bit.ly/2pW3cOg Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, March 9 Saudi Arabia's government has asked banks to submit proposals to extend it a five-year, U.S. dollar loan of between $6 billion and $8 billion, with an option to increase the size, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
Earlier this month, Reuters reported that Saudi Arabia had asked banks to discuss the idea of an international loan, but details such as the size and tenor were not specified.
The sources declined to be named because the matter is not public. Calls to the Saudi finance ministry and central bank seeking comment on Wednesday were not answered. (Additional reporting by Marwa Rashad in Riyadh; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
May 17 A federal judge signaled that he may reject parts of Wells Fargo & Co's proposed $142 million settlement with customers for whom it opened millions of unauthorized accounts.