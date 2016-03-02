DUBAI, March 2 Saudi Arabia's government has
asked banks to discuss providing it with a major international
loan that could total around $10 billion, sources aware of the
matter said on Wednesday.
The government sent an invitation to banks to discuss the
loan, the sources said, declining to be named because the matter
is not public.
The invitation did not specify the size of the loan, but the
sources said they believed it could be around $10 billion or
possibly more.
Calls to the Saudi finance ministry and central bank seeking
comment after hours on Wednesday were not answered.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan and David French; Writing by
Andrew Torchia)