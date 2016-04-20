DUBAI, April 20 Saudi Arabia is close to
securing a $10 billion loan from banks, sources told Reuters on
Wednesday, as the world's top oil exporter seeks to fill a
record budget deficit caused by low crude prices.
The kingdom had initally been seeking to raise between $6
billion and $8 billion through a loan lasting for five years for
its first foreign borrowing in more than a decade. But the
Ministry of Finance raised the amount after drawing significant
demand.
The sources said the loan should be signed before the end of
April.
One of the sources said the lenders included a mix of U.S.,
European and Japanese banks.
Another said the lead arrangers included JP Morgan, HSBC and
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi. Each was contributing around $1.3
billion, with the remainder of the loan coming from other
lenders, the source said.
JP Morgan and HSBC declined to comment and nobody was
immediately available to comment from Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi.
Nobody was available to comment from the Saudi central bank
or the finance ministry.
(Reporting By David French, Archana Narayanan and Tom Arnold;
Aditional reporting by Marwa Rashad Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)