RIYADH Oct 25 Saudi Arabia's central bank said
on Tuesday it had asked local banks to reschedule the property
loans of citizens whose incomes had been reduced by government
austerity measures.
Last month the government said it was cutting the allowances
of employees in the public sector, where about two thirds of
Saudis work, to save money as low oil prices strain state
finances.
Economists estimated the cuts might reduce the income of
many people by about 20 percent, making it harder for them to
service their property and consumer loans.
At the end of last month, the central bank asked local banks
to reschedule consumer loans to help cash-strapped borrowers
service them; it is now doing the same with real estate loans.
