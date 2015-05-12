(Adds background, quotes)
DUBAI May 12 Saudi Arabian Mining Co
(Ma'aden) said a massive smelter run jointly with U.S. group
Alcoa, which had experienced few technical glitches on
start-up, will produce above its initial capacity target this
year.
The smelter started commercial operations last year after
facing problems during the start-up phase.
Ma'aden, the Gulf's largest miner, is currently exporting
around 70 to 80 percent of the smelter's production, Thomas
Walpole, senior vice president, Aluminium, Ma'aden said at a
conference in Dubai.
The smelter had an initial annual capacity of 740,000 tonnes
per year, but this year it is expected to achieve a slightly
higher production of 760,000 tonnes, Walpole said.
"Yes it is slightly above target. Our smelter this year will
roughly do 760,000 tonnes," he said.
"We have seen consistent performance in the last six
months."
The $10.8 billion aluminium project is split into different
parts, which include a bauxite mine, a refinery, a smelter and a
rolling mill.
Walpole said the aluminium refinery was operating at 60
percent of its capacity and was expected to reach full output of
1.8 million tonnes by the end of 2015.
"We are in the commissioning phase now of the refinery so
it's operating at around 60 percent. It should reach full
capacity by year-end."
The bauxite mine is also operational, he added.
The project, in Ras Al Khair on the Gulf coast of Saudi
Arabia, is important to Alcoa, both because of its size and the
fact it should be the facility with the lowest production costs
in the world -- important at a time of price volatility.
Alcoa owns 25 percent of the venture, with Ma'aden holding
the balance.
