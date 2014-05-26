BRIEF-Finlab FY 2016 net profit at 2.3 million euros
* At 2.3 million euros, net profits for 2016 per German commercial code (HGB) clearly exceeded expectations (previous year: 5.2 million euros)
DUBAI May 26 Saudi Arabian Mining Co, or Ma'aden, has appointed HSBC Saudi Arabia as financial advisor for its planned 5.6 billion riyals ($1.49 billion)rights issue, the company said in a statement on Monday.
Ma'aden had earlier this month said it was seeking shareholder approval for a capital increase to fund the expansion of its phosphate and gold operations, as well as increase funding for its aluminium business.
The company is yet to receive shareholder and regulatory approval for the issue, it said in the bourse statement.
Ma'aden is in the middle of an extensive expansion through its Waad al-Shamal project in the north of the kingdom. The $9 billion scheme will include a phosphate mine, several major processing facilities, smaller downstream factories and a residential area. ($1 = 3.7505 Saudi Riyals) (Reporting By Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Praveen Menon)
* At 2.3 million euros, net profits for 2016 per German commercial code (HGB) clearly exceeded expectations (previous year: 5.2 million euros)
* Reaffirms FY net interest income guidance growth of mid-single digits, that is at about 1 billion euros - conference call Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)