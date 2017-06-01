By Tom Arnold and Saeed Azhar
| DUBAI, June 1
DUBAI, June 1 Saudi Arabian water and power
utility Marafiq is seeking a financial adviser for acquisitions
and other deals that could include the company floating a stake
on the stock market, according to financial sources.
In the last few weeks Marafiq Power and Water Utility
Company for Jubail and Yanbu has sent out a request to banks and
other financial companies to pitch for a broader role on several
transactions planned in the coming few years, the two sources
said. They did not wish to be identified because the information
is confidential at this stage.
The roles include acting as an adviser on a greenfield joint
venture development with oil giant Saudi Aramco, which is a
major shareholder in Marafiq. Another role would be advising
Marafiq on a potential bid for assets being offloaded by Saline
Water Conversion Corporation, another Saudi utility, the sources
said.
Depending on the success of the deals, Marafiq might then
proceed with a public share sale, they said.
The IPO, which could be in 2019, could raise around 1
billion riyals ($267 million), one of the sources said. The
other source said that after potential acquisitions, the company
could be valued at as much as 4 billion riyals.
Marafiq did not respond to an emailed request for comment.
Water provision is one of four sectors Saudi Arabia is
prioritising in a $200 billion privatisation drive, along with
electricity provision, sports and grain silos, Vice Minister for
Economy and Planning Mohammed al-Tuwaijri told Reuters in April.
Marafiq is tasked with providing utility services to
industrial, commercial and residential customers in the cities
of Jubail and Yanbu, located on either side of the kingdom's
coast.
Marafiq is owned by its four major shareholders - the
Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, Saudi Basic Industries
Corporation (SABIC), Aramco and the Public Investment
Fund, the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, according to its
website. The other shareholders are seven private sector
investors.
($1 = 3.7502 riyals)
(Editing by Susan Fenton)