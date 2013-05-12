DUBAI May 12 The Saudi Capital Market Authority
(CMA) announced on Sunday that stocks on the kingdom's bourse
would be limited to price swings of 10 percent on their first
day of trade.
Saudi Arabia, home to the Gulf Arab region's largest stock
exchange, has been slowly amending its regulatory framework to
bring it closer to international standards; market participants
hope this will allow the bourse to open to direct investment by
foreigners, a step which authorities are considering.
Mohammed bin Abdulmalik Al al-Sheikh, head of the CMA, said
last week that the regulator was trying to limit "high levels of
speculation" in the stock market.
Until now, firms debuting on the Tadawul had unrestricted
price movement on their first day of trading, meaning shares
often soared before falling back later.
When National Medical Care Co listed on March 13,
it traded up intra-day to a high of 200 riyals ($53.33) from its
initial public offer price of 27 riyals, before ending its first
day at 122 riyals. By March 31, the share slid to 72 riyals.
The new limit on first-day price moves is "part of the CMA's
regulatory responsibility to regulate and develop the capital
market and protect citizens and investors", the CMA said.
Saudi Arabia has used IPOs to distribute stakes in
government companies at vastly deflated prices - often 10 riyals
a share - as part of efforts to share the country's oil wealth
with ordinary citizens.
($1 = 3.7502 Saudi riyals)
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)