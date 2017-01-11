RIYADH Jan 11 The Saudi Stock Exchange aims to
extend settlement of trades to within two working days of
execution before June, when international index compiler MSCI
will decide whether to review Saudi Arabia for inclusion in its
emerging market index.
"We will try our best to have all the changes executed and
activated before June, and as early as possible in Q2," the
exchange's Chief Executive Khalid al-Hussan told Reuters on
Wednesday. "Early next month we'll start testing and make sure
that everyone is ready."
Trades in Saudi Arabia must be settled on the same day. By
introducing T+2, settlement could occur up to two working days
after execution, which is more convenient for foreign investors
and common in emerging markets.
On Monday the Saudi exchange announced T+2 would start
sometime in the second quarter of 2017.
In June, MSCI will announce a list of countries under review
for possible inclusion in its emerging market index; entry into
the index would attract billions of dollars of foreign funds.
Investors in the Saudi bourse were disappointed last year when
the market was passed over for review.
MSCI has said reforms such as T+2 will "bring the Saudi
equity market closer" to inclusion, but hasn't committed itself
to launching a review of the country.
Rival index compiler FTSE has said it will decide in
September whether to upgrade Saudi Arabia to the status of a
secondary emerging market. It has cited the T+2 settlement cycle
as among factors that could justify an upgrade.
