JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia Aug 14 Saudi Arabia has
approved a 62 billion riyal ($16.5 billion) plan to modernise
the transport system in its holy city of Mecca, including
building a bus network and metro system, state news agency SPA
said on Tuesday.
More than 6 million visitors from across the world visit
Mecca every year for the Haj and Omra pilgrimages. The influx
has strained the narrow roads and outdated transport system.
Four metro lines of a total length of 182 km (114 miles)
will be built across the city, with 88 stations, SPA reported.
Construction for the transport project will be carried out
over about 10 years, the report said, without giving details of
when it would start or how companies would bid for contracts.
Last year the city's mayor told Reuters that within six
years the government hoped to build new roads and foot bridges
near the Grand Mosque, home to the cube-shaped Kaaba towards
which Muslims turn in prayer.
Other long-term projects around the mosque include building
hotels, malls and cafes. Developments in the suburbs include
housing estates and a park for residents who have been made to
relocate from the city centre.
Saudi Arabia is also spending billions on upgrading the
transport system in the capital Riyadh and on a high-speed rail
line connecting Mecca with the holy city of Medina.
