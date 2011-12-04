DUBAI Dec 4 Saudi Arabia's media
environment is growing more open despite changes to press laws
that have been criticised as restrictive by international rights
groups, the prince who runs a leading pro-reform Saudi newspaper
said on Sunday.
"The laws with respect to media have been in evolution for
the past 40-odd years and just in the 10 years that I've been
involved in this industry I've seen it move forward
tremendously," Prince Bandar bin Khaled al-Faisal, who is
chairman of the daily al-Watan newspaper, said.
Watan is seen by analysts as being towards the progressive
end of the kingdom's media spectrum, featuring editorials that
broadly support economic and social reforms pushed by King
Abdullah and sometimes challenge conservative thinking.
Amnesty International said last week in a report that the
world's top oil exporter was cracking down on freedom of
expression in the wake of uprisings across the Arab world.
The report cited changes announced in April, when state news
agency SPA reported that publications that jeopardised national
stability or offended clerics faced fines or even closure under
a royal decree.
"The media is severely constrained and those who express
dissent face arrest and imprisonment, whether political critics,
bloggers or academics," said the report, which also criticised a
draft of an anti-terrorism law leaked to the press in June.
The Saudi embassy in London said Amnesty's report was based
on inaccurate information.
A 2009 U.S. diplomatic cable released by WikiLeaks said the
kingdom's press had grown steadily bolder over the past decade,
thanks partly to Abdullah's efforts to push media owners to
report more openly on social issues.
Prince Bandar, a son of the governor of Mecca Province and a
great-nephew of King Abdullah, said he believed there was no
campaign under way to clamp down on media.
"What you need to focus on is what is approved and what is
implemented. And if you look at the track record over the past
four or so decades, every single (change) that comes in has been
a refinement in my point of view that has been positive," he
told Reuters in Dubai.
"I have no reason to suspect it would go in any other
direction and, honestly, you can't take it in any other
direction."
