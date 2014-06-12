* Poor communication, lack of accountability seen at fault
* Viral infection has killed more than 300 people worldwide
* Under-reported Saudi cases exposed system failings
* New ministers pledge more transparency, better control
By Angus McDowall and Kate Kelland
RIYADH/LONDON, June 12 When Saudi Arabia
announced last week it had found 113 more cases of the deadly
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), it didn't just force a
rethink of the threat the virus poses, it exposed institutional
failings.
Saudi health sources and international virologists said poor
communication and a lack of accountability in government
departments, inadequate state oversight and a failure to learn
from past mistakes have all hindered Saudi Arabia's battle
against the SARS-like virus.
They say it is too soon to tell if reforms introduced by a
new acting health minister can overcome what they see as
underlying problems.
Some top Saudi health officials say they accept that delays
in reporting MERS cases were caused by poor communication
between hospitals, laboratories and government departments, but
they stress things have improved significantly since the
appointment of the new minister in late April.
The health ministry "has put in place measures to ensure
best practices of data gathering, reporting (and) transparency
are strictly observed", it says, and "to ensure that from now
on, case information will be accurate, reliable and timely".
Saudi Arabia has been host to the vast majority of cases of
MERS - a viral infection which can cause coughing, fever and
pneumonia - since it was first found in humans two years ago.
International concerns over Saudi Arabia's handling of the
outbreak grew last week when it said it had under-reported cases
by a fifth and revised the case numbers to 688 from 575.
People in the kingdom are still becoming infected with and
dying of MERS every day, and sporadic cases have been found
outside Saudi Arabia as infected people travel. The worldwide
death toll from MERS now stands at more than 313 people.
International scientists have complained of a lukewarm
response from Saudi authorities to offers to help with the
scientific research needed to get a handle on the outbreak, and
have questioned the quality of data collection and distribution
that could help reveal how the disease works.
UNREPORTED CASES
Tariq Madani, head of the scientific advisory board at the
health ministry, said 58 of the 113 cases added last week had
been confirmed as positive in government hospitals and
laboratories, but the results had simply not been passed by
those institutions to the ministry.
Another 22 cases tested positive at the King Faisal
Specialist Hospital in Jeddah, but duplicate samples were not
sent to government laboratories and the institution did not
communicate the results to the health ministry, he said.
A spokesman for King Faisal Specialist Hospital declined to
comment further and referred all queries back to the health
ministry.
The remaining 33 cases had tested positive in private
laboratories but showed as negative in government ones, Madani
said.
Madani said he did not believe the under-reporting had been
deliberate and he thought a 20 percent shortfall in reported
cases was not unusual in a disease outbreak.
"This can happen anywhere in the world, that 20 percent of
patients may not be reported. This is within the limit. It's
actually less than 20 percent," he said.
However, Ian MacKay, an associate professor of clinical
virology at Australia's University of Queensland who has been
tracking the MERS outbreak since the virus was first identified
in 2012, is sceptical about the notion that it is normal for 20
percent of cases to go unreported.
"I know of no global scientific norms that define a
threshold below which it is normal to under-report cases of any
viral cluster, outbreak or epidemic," he said.
Madani said in some cases patients intermittently shed the
virus, so it is not caught in a test. The ministry's policy, he
said, had been to say that if there was a discrepancy between
test results, only government laboratory results should stand.
The new acting health minister Adel Fakieh has changed that
policy, Madani said, and from now on positive tests from any
laboratory accredited by the health ministry will count as
confirmed cases.
The appointment of Fakieh has also led to other changes, he
said. Authorities have brought in tighter infection procedures
in hospitals and are trying to be more transparent about how
they are tackling MERS.
"After the change of minister they involved people more in
preventative methods. There were text messages on hand washing,
the public has been more involved," said a Saudi public health
expert who was critical of the ministry earlier this year. He,
like some others interviewed for this article, spoke on
condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to comment.
But some international scientists still complain that data
published online by Saudi authorities, which includes daily
updates on confirmed new infections and deaths in different
cities, is not comprehensive enough to allow them to research
the disease.
The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control
(ECDC), for example, said it was not clear whether the new cases
listed by Saudi authorities met the World Health Organisation's
definition of confirmed cases. The ECDC also noted the absence
of detail such as age, gender, residence, probable place of
infection and other information.
Madani said the ministry only published information it
considered immediately relevant to the public. He said more
detailed data, collected on all patients since the first
confirmed case in June 2012, could be made available to
scientists who wanted it and had already been given to the World
Health Organisation.
A spokesman for the WHO confirmed the organisation had
received detailed information which it was now verifying with
Saudi authorities to ensure there was no double counting of
cases in the WHO's global tally.
"We collect extensive data on demographics, location of the
patient, their nationality. Then we collect...data in terms of
clinical manifestations, complications that happened to the
patients while they are in hospital, and the outcome," Madani
said. Officials also follow up contacts of known MERS cases
daily for 14 days, he added, asking them to stay home in
isolation and admitting them to hospital if they show symptoms.
Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious
Diseases Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota,
said Saudi authorities should be congratulated on their pledge
to be more open. "From talking to people inside the Kingdom
right now, I'd say there is a very new sense of transparency in
the last few weeks," he said.
DOCTORS NOT INFORMED
However, challenges remain. The problems are evident in the
case of one kidney patient who fell ill in Jeddah in April, a
main location of the outbreak.
The man was transferred from another hospital to the King
Faisal Specialist Hospital (KFSH), but doctors there were not
officially informed by medical staff who had previously cared
for him that they suspected he might have contracted MERS, said
a city health source.
As a result, King Faisal Specialist Hospital staff took no
extra precautions and within a week the head of the intensive
care unit and other staff, including a pregnant nurse, fell ill.
Both the nurse and ICU head have now recovered.
The problem was that suspicions of MERS were only
communicated verbally, rather than being put on paper in a
patient's file, said Sabah Abuzinadah, a former head of nursing
for a government commission on healthcare workers.
The King Faisal spokesman declined to comment.
Such problems were familiar to people inside Saudi Arabia
who had been involved in cases of MERS over the previous two
years.
"At first the government would only accept that those
patients already in intensive care had MERS. Even when cases
were coming to the emergency room with severe respiratory
symptoms they were told to go home and not investigated," said
the head of a private hospital where some MERS cases occurred
last year.
He denied that there was any deliberate attempt to hide MERS
cases, but said officials - and sometimes emergency room doctors
- found it hard to accept that a new disease had raised its head
in their hospital. The hospital declined to comment.
He said the extent of the outbreak in Jeddah in April and
May showed that complacency had set in after the rate of
infection slowed throughout last summer, autumn and winter, and
when there were no confirmed cases during last year's pilgrimage
season. "We did not learn from the outbreak last year. The
Health Ministry did not get the severity of the issue. But it
was not just them who underestimated it. Even in the best
private hospitals there were cases," he said.
COMPLEX SYSTEMS
Abuzinadah said nursing groups in the kingdom had warned the
health ministry about systemic problems in hospitals and poor
government oversight.
She said they had called for better enforcement of infection
control procedures - something Madani says is now being
implemented - and independent regulators for hospitals and
healthcare professionals.
The only official body now overseeing healthcare workers is
the Saudi Commission for Health Specialities, whose board is
chaired by the minister. According to its website, it is
responsible only for training and setting standards, not for
regulating or evaluating performance.
Hospital regulation is run by the health ministry, which
also manages many of the country's hospitals.
Other hospitals are run by private healthcare companies and
by other state bodies, adding to the complexity of the system.
"It's a complicated country. Even people like Memish (the
deputy minister sacked last week) don't really have access to
everything (in terms of patient data and information)," said
Christian Drosten, a University of Bonn virologist who has
worked on MERS with Saudi scientists.
Many of the people who spoke to Reuters for this story said
the creation of a new control and command centre should help
coordinate the response to MERS.
The new centre, announced by Fakieh on June 1, aims to bring
together public health, research, infection control, clinical
operations and data analysis into a new unit.
"Before, our issue was with communication - other ministries
only knew what was going on by reading the newspapers," said the
private hospital head who had dealt with MERS last year. "Now,
everyone is involved."
(Editing by Janet McBride)