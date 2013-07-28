(Repeats to widen distribution)
RIYADH, July 28 The Saudi Arabian government
awarded $22.5 billion in contracts to three foreign-led
consortia on Sunday for the design and construction of a metro
rail system in the capital Riyadh.
The project, which will involve six rail lines extending 176
kilometres (110 miles) and carrying electric, driverless trains,
is the world's largest public transport system currently under
development, Saudi officials said.
U.S. construction giant Bechtel Corp heads a group which won
a $9.45 billion contract to build two lines, the government
announced.
A consortium led by Spain's Fomento de Construcciones y
Contratas won a $7.82 billion contract for three lines,
while Italy's Ansaldo STS heads a group that won a
$5.21 billion order.
