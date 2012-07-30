* Saudi pre-qualifies four consortia for metro project
* Riyadh metro system to take four years to build
* Consortia made up of European, Asian, North American firms
JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, July 30 Saudi Arabia gave
an early nod to four consortia on Monday, including ones led by
Canada's Bombardier Inc. and French firm Vinci
, to build a new metro system in Riyadh to ease
congestion on the capital's gridlocked streets.
State news agency SPA said the pre-qualified consortia were
made of 33 companies from 15 countries and included some of the
biggest train manufacturers in the world.
The Saudi cabinet approved plans in April to develop a new
public transport network in the city within four years that
would include both a metro and a new fleet of buses. Consortia
for the bus project are being assessed separately.
The Arriyadh Development Authority (ADA) gave no cost for
the project but metro systems typically cost of billions of
dollars to build.
One consortium is led by France's largest-listed
construction and concession's firm, Vinci and includes
Germany's Siemens, the state news agency said.
A second is led by Canadian firm Bombardier and
includes Turkey's Yapi Merkezi, Spain's Obrascon Huarte
, Korea's GS Engineering and Construction Corp
, and Britain's Serco.
A third consortium is led by Spain's FS Engineering and
Construction. It includes France's Alstom Transport,
Korea's Samsung C&T Corp..
The fourth consortium is led by Austria's Strabag
and includes Italy's Ansaldo STS, Switzerland's Stadler
Rail, India's Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Britain's Hyder
Consulting and U.S firm Worley Parsons.
Saudi Arabia has only limited public transport facilities
and Riyadh suffers grinding congestion for much of the day and
into late evenings. In December, the government unveiled a
690-billion riyal ($184 billion) budget for 2012, as it seeks to
boost infrastructure, education and health.