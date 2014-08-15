DUBAI Aug 15A top Saudi Muslim cleric called on
Friday for a global code of conduct for leaders, scholars and
young people to halt a further slide into violence and "terror"
in the Middle East.
The U.S.-allied kingdom has grown increasingly alarmed since
militants from an offshoot of al Qaeda captured large areas of
neighbouring Iraq and Syria and declared an Islamic caliphate.
At his Friday sermon in Mecca, the imam and preacher of the
Grand Mosque in Mecca, Sheikh Abdul-Rahman al-Sudais, decried
"mass massacres against humanity" in Gaza, Syria and Iraq.
"All of this happens under the sight and hearing of the
international community ... which raises fear that a generation
would come to believe only in violence, terror and the clash of
civilisations," Saudi state news agency SPA quoted Sudais as
saying.
He said "there was an urgent need to prepare a global code
of conduct in which the leaders and scholars would deliver their
messages and in which the youths would set their thoughts right
and the path of the new media is set right," SPA added.
The report did not go into details of the contents of such a
code of conduct.
Militant groups regularly use websites to spread messages
from firebrand clerics and publicise attacks.
The conservative Islamic kingdom has kept a close eye on
sermons for evidence of militancy since al Qaeda staged attacks
that killed hundreds in Saudi Arabia a decade ago.
The authorities are worried that anger at the violence in
Syria and Iraq, coupled with hardline teachings by some local
religious leaders, could inspire a new generation of militants.
(Reporting by Sami Aboudi)