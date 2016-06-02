* Mining expansion is pillar of economic reform scheme
RAS AL-KHAIR, Saudi Arabia, June 2 At a
sprawling desert complex on Saudi Arabia's northeastern Gulf
coast, refineries, smelters and casting machines transform dull
pink rocks into silver aluminium bars, a symbol of the kingdom's
attempt to diversify its economy.
After only two years in operation, the $10.8 billion
aluminium project at Ras al-Khair, an industrial city 200
kilometres (125 miles) north of the oil hub of Dammam, is
already the world's largest integrated aluminium facility.
And in coming years, the success of Saudi Arabia's efforts
to build an economy that does not rely on oil and state
subsidies will depend partly on what state-controlled Saudi
Arabian Mining Co (Ma'aden), which runs the complex,
can achieve with it.
Aluminium is the company's single-largest cash generator, at
4.8 billion riyals ($1.3 billion) in revenue last year, and
mining is a pillar of Saudi Arabia's shift away from oil. Saudi
hopes are pinned on vast untapped reserves of bauxite, used to
make aluminium, as well as phosphate, gold, copper and uranium.
"Ras al-Khair city overall is really equipped to expand in
so many industries, but I think the aluminium will be a major
part of our future strategy," said Abdul Aziz al-Harbi,
president of Ma'aden Aluminium, a joint venture between Ma'aden
and U.S. aluminium giant Alcoa.
Mining in Saudi Arabia was neglected for decades, apart from
some small-scale gold extraction. But in April, Deputy Crown
Prince Mohammed bin Salman made big promises for the sector as
part of a broad economic reform plan.
He said mining would generate an annual 97 billion riyals
and create 90,000 jobs within five years.
Saudi Arabia's commitment was underlined when the kingdom
made the new chief of its energy ministry, Khalid al-Falih,
chairman of Ma'aden, fuelling a rally in the company's stock.
The firm runs a bauxite mine at al-Ba'itha in the central
province of Qassim and makes semi-finished products such as
ingots, billets and giant coils of beverage can sheet.
Exports of alumina, an intermediate substance in the
production of aluminium, and more downstream industrial
facilities are planned, said Harbi.
MINE TO METAL
Ras al-Khair's stark rows of interlaced pipes and cleanly
paved roads are a result of vast sums spent on the city since
its inception in 2008. Ma'aden's former chief told a conference
last year that total spending had topped $34.6 billion.
In addition to the aluminium project, Ma'aden has a
diammonia phosphate (DAP) plant at Ras al-Khair. The two
products together now account for 85 percent of Ma'aden's
revenues, which totalled 11.0 billion riyals last year.
The facility has a port, a 2,400-megawatt power and
desalination plant, and a dedicated rail line linking it
directly to bauxite and phosphate mines.
Although Ma'aden Aluminium started off importing raw
materials, it now uses the railway to maintain a Saudi supply
chain, sourcing bauxite exclusively from Qassim.
It boasts modern environmental technologies: its own
man-made wetlands for wastewater recycling, and the only used
can reclamation facility in the Middle East. Recycling bins, all
but non-existent elsewhere in Saudi Arabia, are in every
hallway.
Executives say that by linking minerals to top-notch
processing facilities at a single location, they can keep
production costs low and boost local manufacturing businesses.
"Our target is to be the lowest-cost producer in the world,
which we are already approaching now," said Harbi.
Ma'aden has captured 8 percent of the world's $15 billion
DAP market and 1 percent of the $90 billion aluminium market,
according to a report by Deutsche Bank.
But the company faces fundamental pressures. Heavy aluminium
production in China has left global prices for its products near
multi-year lows. Ma'aden's net profit tumbled 35 percent from a
year earlier to $45 million in the first quarter.
Also, Ma'aden's cost advantage may be eroded by rises of
energy and gas feedstock prices in Saudi Arabia, which cut
subsidies in December to cope with a nearly $100 billion state
budget deficit caused by low oil prices.
The company's fourth-quarter earnings presentation said that
because its projects were new, it would be exempt from higher
gas prices for the time being: until 2020 for aluminium, and at
different phosphate units until 2017 and 2023.
But like the rest of Saudi industry, Ma'aden will eventually
have to compete in world markets with less government support.
"They will certainly still be competitive," said Aleksander
Stojanovski, analyst at Deutsche Bank.
"But the notion that they will indefinitely enjoy 30-plus
percent margins when the rest of the industry operates
differently is also unlikely."
