(Adds details, background)
JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, July 15 Etihad Etisalat
(Mobily), Saudi Arabia's second biggest
telecommunications operator, posted a 22 percent rise in
second-quarter profit, marginally beating analysts' forecasts,
it said in a bourse statement on Sunday.
The firm, an affiliate of the United Arab Emirates' Etisalat
, said it made a net profit of 1.421 billion riyals
($379 million) in the three months to June 30, up from 1.164
billion riyals in the year-earlier period.
Analysts polled by Reuters on average had forecast Mobily -
which competes with the Gulf's No.1 operator Saudi Telecom Co
and Zain Saudi, part-owned by Kuwait's Zain
- would make a quarterly profit of 1.38 billion
riyals.
Revenues for the second quarter amounted to 5.678 billion
riyals, up 11 percent from the same period a year earlier.
Operating income for the quarter increased by 20 percent to
1.468 billion riyals.
Goldman Sachs upgraded its rating on Mobily to "buy" from
"neutral" in June, citing a four-fold increase in its mobile
broadband subscriber base last year.
(Reporting by Andrew Hammond and Asma Alsharif; Editing by
Andrew Torchia)