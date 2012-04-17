By Matt Smith
| DUBAI, April 17
DUBAI, April 17 Saudi Arabia telecom company co
Mobily is in talks to sell surplus network capacity to
a number of foreign operators, the firm's chief executive said
on Tuesday.
The negotiations come after the kingdom's telecoms regulator
said it would issue three mobile virtual network operator (MVNO)
licences in 2012.
MVNOs lease excess capacity from conventional operators,
which earn wholesale revenue and also include MVNO subscribers
as their own, potentially boosting market share.
"We are talking to a number of MVNO operators worldwide,"
Mobily CEO Khalid al-Kaf told reporters on the sidelines of a
conference in Dubai.
"If it will add value because it can address a segment much
better than us, we will be glad to host an MVNO."
Al-Kaf said Mobily, an affiliate of United Arab Emirates
former monopoly Etisalat, was likely to decide on
whether it will host an MVNO by the end of the third quarter.
In the Gulf, only Oman has issued MVNO licences, where
former monopoly Omantel has hosted these operators to
target low income expat groups and win back market share from
rival Nawras, a unit of Qatar Telecom.
