DUBAI Jan 15 Saudi Arabia's number two telecom
operator Mobily reported an 8.6 percent rise in
fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday.
The firm, formally called Etihad Etisalat and an affiliate
of the the UAE's Etisalat, made a net profit of 2.04
billion riyals ($543.94 million) in the three months to Dec. 31,
up from 1.88 billion riyals in the year-earlier period,
according to a bourse statement.
Mobily's 2013 full-year net profit was 6.68 billion riyals,
versus 6.02 billion riyals in 2012.
($1 = 3.7504 Saudi riyals)
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Dinesh Nair)