* Q4 net profit 2.04 bln riyals vs 1.88 bln riyals a yr
earlier
* Quarterly revenue 7.2 bln riyals vs 6.76 bln riyals a yr
earlier
* 2013 profit 6.68 bln riyals vs 6.02 bln riyals in 2012
(Adds details)
By Matt Smith
DUBAI, Jan 15 Etihad Etisalat
(Mobily), Saudi Arabia's No.2 telecom operator, beat analysts'
forecasts with an 8.6 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit
on Wednesday as revenue from corporate customers increased along
with data income.
Mobily, an affiliate of the United Arab Emirates' Etisalat
, made a fourth-quarter net profit of 2.04 billion
riyals, up from 1.88 billion riyals in the prior-year period,
according to a bourse statement.
Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast Mobily, which
competes with the Gulf's No.1 operator Saudi Telecom Co
and Zain Saudi, would make a quarterly
profit of 1.87 billion riyals.
Mobily's revenue for the three months to Dec. 31 was 7.2
billion riyals, up from 6.76 billion riyals from the prior-year
period. It proposed a dividend of 1.25 riyals per share for the
fourth quarter.
The firm's full-year profit for 2013 was 6.68 billion
riyals, up from 6.02 billion riyals a year earlier.
Annual revenue rose 7 percent to 25.2 billion riyals.
The company said more income from data and business clients
were the reason for the quarterly and annual profit increases.
Business sector revenue rose 23 percent.
Saudi operators have focused on data and combined services
to help offset waning demand for conventional call and text
services, which are under pressure due to the popularity of
substitute applications such as Internet-based phone calls and
instant messaging.
Data accounted for 28 percent of Mobily's total revenue in
2013. It did not provide a comparative percentage for the
previous year, but said revenue from its mobile and fixed
broadband networks increased and forecast data would account for
more than 32 percent of total revenue this year.
Mobily said more than 530,000 residential units were now
connected to its fibre network and it aims to double this in
2014.
The firm plans to buy a stake in loss-making fixed line
operator Etihad Atheeb, a move seen as helping it
offer service bundles that include voice, data and television
services.
($1 = 3.7504 Saudi riyals)
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Dinesh Nair)