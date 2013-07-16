July 16 Saudi's Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) second-quarter net profit rose 13.4 percent, the telecom operator said in a bourse statement on Tuesday.

The firm, an affiliate of the United Arab Emirates' Etisalat , made a second-quarter net profit of 1.61 billion riyals ($429.31 million). This compares with a net profit of 1.42 billion riyals in the year-earlier period.

It attributed the profit increase to higher data and business revenue as well as improved operating efficiencies. ($1 = 3.7502 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Praveen Menon)