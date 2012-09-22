RIYADH, Sept 22 Saudi Arabian construction
company Mohammed al-Mojil Group on Saturday called for
an emergency general meeting in November to discuss breaking up,
saying its losses now exceeded three-quarters of its capital.
External auditors called in by the company also found its
liabilities exceeded its assets, leaving shareholders with a
deficit of 279.8 million rials ($74.6 million).
In a statement on the Saudi bourse website, MMG said its net
losses after the second quarter came to 1.53 billion rials and
its net liabilities exceeded its assets by 1.36 billion rials.
"These matters require the board to call an extraordinary
meeting of its general assembly to consider and decide on
whether the company should continue or dissolve," it said in the
statement.
To avert dissolution, MMG would need to raise capital so
that its losses were back below three-quarters of the total.
It attributed its losses to difficulties in large projects
it was working on.
It said it had been told by commercial banks that
restrictions on some of its accounts had been lifted, giving it
access to 170 million rials, while one of its founding partners
would supply any shortfall in cash flows up to 100 million
rials.
MMG in May sacked its chief executive and appointed
PricewaterhouseCoopers to advise it on turning around its
financial performance.
In July the Saudi stock market suspended trading of its
shares because it did not announce its second quarter results on
time.
(Reporting By Angus McDowall)