DUBAI, July 2 Saudi Arabia has approved a draft
law that will allow mortgages to be sold in the kingdom, a
long-awaited move to provide finance for real estate projects,
the state news agency said on Monday.
"After reviewing a report by the minister of finance, the
cabinet has approved the draft mortgage law and a royal decree
has been prepared," a statement to the Saudi Press Agency said.
The law has been mooted for years but has been held up due
to considerations around providing mortgage finance in an
Islamic sharia-compliant manner and how to deal with sensitive
issues such as letting banks take away a borrower's home if
there is a default.
