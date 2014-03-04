(Updates with public statement by bank)
By David French
DUBAI, March 4 Saudi Arabia's NCB Capital has
appointed Sarah Al-Suhaimi as its chief executive, the
investment bank said on Tuesday, the first time a woman has been
named to head an investment bank in the conservative kingdom.
Suhaimi, previously head of asset management and chief
investment officer at Jadwa Investment in Saudi Arabia, replaces
Tariq Linjawi, who was acting chief executive. The appointment
still needs approval by Saudi financial regulators.
NCB Capital, with about $12 billion of assets under
management, is a unit of National Commercial Bank, Saudi
Arabia's largest bank.
Saudi Arabia is often criticised by human rights groups for
its treatment of women; under the kingdom's strict guardianship
rules, women must be accompanied by a male relative when in
public, are banned from driving and must seek approval to open a
bank account or travel overseas.
But in the business world, women are gradually coming to
enjoy greater opportunities, partly because of heavy government
spending on women's education including state-funded
scholarships to foreign universities.
Some women have risen to key roles in financial
institutions, such as Lama Ghazzaoui, who is chief accountant at
National Commercial Bank.
Suhaimi, whose father Jammaz was head of the country's
Capital Market Authority between 2004 and 2006 and is currently
chairman of Bahrain-based Gulf International Bank, is highly
regarded in the Saudi financial markets.
"She is considered a rising star," said a banker who has
worked with her.
National Commercial Bank is expected to sell a 15 percent
stake to the public later this year, the kingdom's finance
minister said last week. It will be one of the most anticipated
initial public offers on the Saudi bourse in years.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)