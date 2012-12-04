DUBAI Dec 4 NCB Capital, Saudi Arabia's largest
asset manager, is launching a range of Irish-domiciled Islamic
mutual funds, as it seeks to broaden its investor base and
appeal to emerging market investors, according to senior
executives.
The Jeddah-based firm, which manages $12.1 billion in
assets, has launched two funds which invest in Saudi Arabian and
GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) equities, with plans to launch
other funds including one that will invest in sukuk, or Islamic
bonds.
"We are very keen on offering a gateway to the region. The
hope is to have a broad investor base," Faysal Badran, chief
investment officer and head of asset management at NCB Capital,
told Reuters late on Monday.
Future plans call for developing a range of up to 10 funds
within 18 months, including a fund that will invest in sukuk,
Badran said. "We have plans for other equity and sukuk
concepts".
The sukuk fund could materialize in 12 to 18 months, helped
in part by favourable sukuk issuance conditions, Badran added.
NCB Capital, part of unlisted National Commercial Bank - the
kingdom's biggest bank by assets - is targeting each fund to
have between $50 million to $100 million in assets.
The brokerage seeks to attract investors that want to
diversify their portfolios outside of other emerging markets,
according to Jawdat Al Halabi, chief executive of NCB Capital.
The funds, which have institutional and retail share
classes, will be distributed to investors in Turkey, Malaysia,
Indonesia as well as European and Gulf regions, Badran said.
These are registered as UCITS (Undertakings for Collective
Investment in Transferable Securities), a European regulatory
framework that allows funds to be sold in any European Union
country after approval from a single member state.
UCITS can also be sold outside of Europe, with NCB Capital
planning to market the funds internationally through its own
sales team and in conjunction with Amundi, a global asset
manager with $919 billion in assets under management.
In March, NCB Capital signed a strategic alliance with
Amundi and the Trust Company of the West, where the two firms
would manage NCB Capital's international equity funds and help
in the expansion of its products and services.
