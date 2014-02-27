China stocks head for worst week in 2017 amid tighter regulation; Hong Kong rebounds
* China sentiment hurt by tighter regulation, slowdown worries-UBS
DUBAI Feb 27 Saudi Arabia's government will sell a 15-percent stake in National Commercial Bank (NCB) , the country's largest lender by assets, in an initial public offering, Finance Minister Ibrahim al Assaf was quoted as saying on Thursday.
Assaf said the IPO file would be submitted to the market regulator in the third quarter of this year, state news agency SPA reported. Sovereign fund Public Investment Fund will be the seller.
The share sale will be the kingdom's first bank IPO since 2008 and is likely to be a big-ticket deal as NCB has assets of $100.6 billion and made a net profit of $2.1 billion last year.
NCB owns 90.71 percent of investment firm NCB Capital and has a 66.27 percent stake in Turkiye Finans Katilim Bankasi, an Islamic bank in Turkey. (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Daniel Fineren)
SHANGHAI, April 21 Chinese money market rates and bond yields rose this week as the government stepped up its crackdown on the shadow banking and riskier financing practices, but fresh cash injections by the central bank helped avert any severe cash shortgages. Analysts say the injection of 665.5 billion yuan ($96.76 billion) into the banking system by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) this week was mainly aimed at preventing a repeat of the 2013 liquidity crisis, when its in