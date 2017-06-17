KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, June 17 Employees of
troubled construction company Saudi Oger will be moved to other
firms, the Saudi labour ministry said, amid unconfirmed reports
that workers there will be laid off from July 31.
The ministry said there were 1,200 Saudis among a total of
around 8,000 workers at the company, which is owned by the
family of Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri and has built
many huge infrastructure projects in the kingdom, from
universities and roads to airports and hospitals.
It said it planned to move some 600 Saudi employees to other
facilities and would continue to look for jobs for the remaining
Saudis working there. It was also working with Saudi Oger to
transfer around 6,000 foreign workers to other firms.
A document described as an internal Saudi Oger memo and seen
by Reuters notified employees that July 31 would be the last
working day there, in light of "the circumstances that the
company is going through."
The letter, which was also mentioned in a news article by
Saudi-owned newspaper al-Hayat on Saturday, was signed by the
administration of Saudi Oger. Reuters could not independently
verify its authenticity.
The letter did not specify whether the company would close
down operations.
A spokesman for Saudi Oger could not be reached for comment,
while a source close to the company said there was no decision
to close it down. This was confirmed by another senior official.
Sources have told Reuters Saudi Oger plans to transfer some
staff working on a mega government project to a new company, in
an attempt to mitigate increasing financial pressure.
The collapse in oil prices has prompted the Saudi government
to tighten spending, hurting contractors such as Oger that rely
on the state for most of their projects. The contractor owes
banks in the kingdom about 13 billion riyals ($3.5 billion) and
faces a funding crisis because it has not received any new funds
from the government for projects.
Sources told Reuters in April the government had appointed
PricewaterhouseCoopers to conduct a review of Saudi Oger's major
projects in the country and examine how much it is owed by the
government.
The review is likely to determine how much the company will
receive in outstanding payments, as well as whether it will
continue working on the projects.
The labour ministry has previously intervened to transfer
3,800 foreign staff at Saudi Oger to other companies, while a
further 11,500 left the firm.
