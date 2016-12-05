AMMAN/DUBAI Dec 5 A Jordanian consortium has
bid for Saudi Oger's 20 percent stake in Arab Bank Group
after the family of Saudi Arabia's Fawaz Alhokair
dropped its own $1.1 billion offer, banking sources told Reuters
on Monday.
A deal with investors led by Arab Bank Group's chairman
Sabih al Masri, a leading Jordanian businessmen with extensive
holdings in banking and hotels, could be imminent, they said.
The Alhokair family was in talks to buy the stake
in the Jordan-based bank, one of the Arab world's largest
privately owned banks, after construction giant Saudi Oger began
seeking buyers to help ease cashflow problems brought on by
difficulties in the Saudi building sector..
Saudi Oger is owned by the family of Lebanese Prime
Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri and the Arab Bank sale was
expected to help it repay a $1.03 billion loan from regional and
international banks due to mature in February.
The Alhokair family and Saudi Oger were not immediately
available for comment.
"A transaction has been finalised. Sabih Masri has put
together a Jordanian led deal to purchase the shares from Oger
after the Alhokair offer played itself out," one source said,
adding that the valuation was based on the bank's share price.
Arab Bank's shares closed at 6.06 dinars ($8.5) on Monday
and bankers said the Alhokair family's bid had been driven by
the bank's stock market value being well below its book value.
The banks' 40 percent stake in Saudi Arabia's Arab National
Bank, was also a major attraction for the Alhokair family group,
which is best known for its fashion retailing business.
Two sources said the Jordanian consortium was not bidding
with Alhokair and there was no auction.
"Alhokair is out for whatever reason and Sabih al Masri is
in...it's not a competition. The Jordanian group did not come in
with a higher price. There is no bidding war," one said.
It was not clear what had ended an Alhokair deal, but
Jordanian authorities, who consider Arab Bank a pillar of the
country's economy, had resisted any non-Jordanian investor
becoming the single largest shareholder in the bank.
"There has historically been a battle to keep the bank as
Jordanian as possible. Whoever buys 20 percent and becomes the
largest shareholder surely would influence it. This would have
be alarming to the Jordanians," a senior financial source said.
Jordan sought to prevent Hariri family business entities
from dominating the bank nearly a decade ago and some board
members had questioned why a foreign investor should buy the
stake at a fire sale price, a third source said.
Local investors were also angry that Alhokair was not
seeking to buy the stake with its own money but mostly with cash
raised from a banking syndicate, with the shares as collateral.
Arab Bank's growth has long been tied to its regional and
global expansion. The bank has assets of more than $46 billion,
600 branches on five continents and a reputation for
withstanding political upheaval.
