DUBAI May 1 Saudi Aramco senior vice-president Amin al-Nasser has been named chief executive of the state oil giant until further notice, Aramco said on its Twitter account on Friday.

Nasser has been serving as senior vice-president for upstream operations at Aramco.

On Wednesday, Saudi King Salman appointed Aramco's previous chief executive as chairman of the state oil firm and health minister, as part of a major reshuffle in the world's top crude exporter.

