DAEGU, South Korea Oct 13 The world's largest
oil exporter, Saudi Aramco, will increase the output of light
sour crude from two fields - Shaybah and Khurais - by 550,000
barrels per day (bpd) in 2016-2017, Chief Executive Khalid
al-Falih said on Sunday.
"This will basically allow us to relax production from the
more matured fields and reservoirs and extend them and also to
rebalance our crude slate," the head of Saudi Arabia's national
oil company told reporters on the sidelines of the World Energy
Congress.
"With Manifa, we're tilting towards more heavy (crude)," he
said, referring to the giant oilfield which started production
earlier this year.
"Shaybah will come first ... it will come up by end of 2016
and early 2017," al-Falih said.
"This will bring it up to a million barrels (per day). We're
in the process of awarding the contract in the next few days."
He added that Khurais was in the front-end engineering stage
and the expansion should be completed by 2017.
