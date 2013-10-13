(Adds expansion capacities, quotes)
DAEGU, South Korea Oct 13 The world's largest
oil exporter, Saudi Aramco, will increase light sour crude
output from two fields - Shaybah and Khurais - by 550,000
barrels per day (bpd) in 2016-2017, to rebalance its crude
quality and extend the lifespan of mature fields.
The expansions of the fields will start up "within a few
months of each other," Chief Executive Khalid al-Falih said on
Sunday.
Shaybah would come first, by the end of 2016 or early 2017,
the head of Saudi Arabia's national oil company told reporters
on the sidelines of the World Energy Congress, confirming a July
report from Thomson Reuters on the expansion.
"This will bring it up to a million barrels (per day). We're
in the process of awarding the contract in the next few days,"
he said, adding that an ongoing project at Shaybah will also add
250,000 bpd of natural gas liquids output in end-2014.
The Khurais expansion project was at the front-end
engineering stage and the expansion to increase the field's
output by 300,000 bpd to 1.5 million bpd should be completed by
2017, he said.
"This will basically allow us to relax production from the
more matured fields and reservoirs and extend them and also to
rebalance our crude slate," al-Falih said.
Referring to the giant new Manifa oilfield, which started
production earlier this year, he said "we're tilting towards
more heavy (crude)."
"So we wanted to introduce more extra light, a little more
light from Khurais, that will basically allow us to match the
market needs while at the same time having that extended
plateau."
With the expansion, Saudi Aramco's exports will be
predominantly light crude as heavy sour oil from Manifa will be
processed at domestic refineries, al-Falih said.
Saudi Aramco will turn into a major refined products
supplier to Europe and Asia in the next five years as it
completes another two 400,000 bpd refineries, including the
latest project in Jizan, which is likely to be delayed by 6-12
months because work on associated infrastructure is behind
schedule.
"We hope we can keep it on track," al-Falih said, adding
that the project is scheduled to start up in late 2016 to early
2017.
