DUBAI May 1 Saudi Arabia's Supreme Economic
Council has approved a restructure of state oil giant Aramco,
which includes separating it from the oil ministry, Saudi-owned
Al Arabiya television channel reported on Friday, citing
sources.
"Saudi Supreme Economic Council agrees on Deputy Crown
Prince Mohammed bin Salman's vision of restructuring oil-giant
Aramco," reported Arabiya on its Twitter account.
"Restructuring of Saudi Aramco includes separation from
petroleum ministry," said the channel, citing sources.
On Wednesday, Saudi King Salman appointed Saudi Aramco's
chief executive as chairman of the state oil firm and health
minister, as part of a major reshuffle in the world's top crude
exporter.
