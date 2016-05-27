* Energy sector will be "bridge to the long-term" - CEO
* Saudi diversification plan "isn't saying no to oil"
* Aramco market share up in 2015, 2016 - Nasser
* IPO is at "the heart of Vision 2030" plan

By Reem Shamseddine
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, May 26 Saudi oil giant
Aramco is gaining market share and pushing for greater
efficiency, chief executive Amin Nasser said in an interview, as
it acts as a "bridge" to a future when the nation relies less on
energy exports.
Nasser also told Reuters that the state-owned group was
pressing on with preparations for its partial privatisation via
a stock market listing, which he said lay at the heart of
Riyadh's "Vision 2030", a long-term economic plan headed by
Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Riyadh has been the driving force behind OPEC's decision in
November 2014 to refuse to cut supply to boost prices. Instead
it opted to raise output and fight for market share against
higher-cost rivals such as U.S. shale producers - as well as
fellow OPEC member Iran which has ramped up its exports since
the lifting of international sanctions.
"We are preserving our market share which continues to
increase year-on-year," he said in the interview, conducted on
Wednesday. "This year, as last year, it is increasing. Our
market share is picking up," he added, without giving figures.
Aramco's crude oil exports averaged 7.1 million bpd, up from
around 6.8 million bpd in 2014, it said in its 2015 annual
review released late on Thursday.
Asia accounted for 65 percent of its total oil exports; an
increase from 62.3 percent a year earlier.
An OPEC meeting on June 2 will be the first for new Saudi
energy minister Khalid al-Falih - Saudi Aramco's chairman - at a
time when Iranian exports have risen close to pre-sanctions
level.
Riyadh's current tactics seem to be working. Oil has
recovered to $50 a barrel from a 12-year low of $27 in January
despite the Iranian increase.
Nasser said he expects prices to "trend upward by the end of
the year" as global demand picks up and production from
high-cost producers, such as shale oil and deep water offshore
fields, falls.
THE HEART OF VISION 2030
He saw energy continuing to play a major role while Vision
2030 aims to address falling oil revenue and sharp fiscal
deficits by boosting the private sector, ending government waste
and diversifying the economy. Central to this is the planned
initial public offering (IPO) of Aramco shares.
"Listing Saudi Aramco is in the heart of Vision 2030. We are
seriously working on the IPO," Nasser said. "Of course, the oil
and gas sector will be the bridge to the long-term and we need
to maximise our revenue by introducing more efficiency in the
sector."
"Vision 2030 isn't saying no to oil by 2020. What we need is
to diversify our economy and we should have a more sustainable
economy because we shouldn't be totally dependent on one
commodity," he added.
Aramco is working on the options for floating less than 5
percent of its value, which include a single domestic stock
exchange listing and a dual listing with a foreign market,
Nasser said.
The company is finalising its proposals and will present
them to its Supreme Council soon, which could see part of Aramco
publicly listed by 2017-18. However, Nasser said the timeframe
was not set yet.
As part of Aramco's market share push, the company plans to
raise its total refining capacity - both inside the kingdom and
abroad - to 8 million-10 million barrels per day from around 5.4
million bpd now.
This week it signed an agreement to supply up to 270,000 bpd
of crude oil to a refinery it will jointly upgrade with
Indonesia's Pertamina.
Forecasting growing crude oil demand, Aramco has said it was
seeking to invest further downstream as part of broader
expansion plans in several markets such as China, India, Vietnam
and the United States.
MAINTAINING OIL CAPACITY
Riyadh has traditionally kept an expensive "spare cushion"
of excess production capacity, allowing it to raise or reduce
levels to influence prices according to the government's market
strategy. Private oil companies, by contrast, do not hold back
output for strategic gain.
Nasser said that for the time being Aramco's maximum
sustainable capacity would stay at 12 million bpd despite its
plans to build new refineries and expand its petrochemicals
business.
"If you use oil in refining, in chemicals or to produce
chemicals or products, it will be part of the maximum
sustainable capacity of Saudi Aramco, so 12 million bpd for the
time being is the capacity," he said.
The company pumped on average about 10.2 mln bpd in 2015
"which means we still have ample spare capacity", he said.
That was an all-time record, Aramco said in its 2015 annual
review.
While the global rig count has dropped substantially, the
number of Aramco's rigs is increasing slightly due to
significant growth especially in the downstream and
petrochemicals sector and in gas for domestic consumption.
Under the government's diversification plans, the kingdom
plans to generate 9.5 gigawatts of electricity from renewable
energy.
Nasser said Aramco is looking to play a major role in
achieving that target. "Renewables is in our radar...and we are
looking forward to play a major role in renewable in the near
future," he said.
The company had set up a renewable energy department and is
studying plans to invest in wind and solar power.
