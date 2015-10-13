* Saudi offers more Oct-loading crude due to refinery
maintenance
* Asia buyers did not take up offers - sources
* Saudi production may drop closer to 10 mln bpd -Energy
Aspects
By Florence Tan and Nidhi Verma
SINGAPORE/NEW DELHI, Oct 13 Saudi Arabia failed
to attract offers for additional oil cargoes for loading in
October, industry sources said, in a sign that the market
remains over supplied despite recent production cuts.
The offers were made to some customers in Asia ahead of
maintenance at a major Saudi refinery, two sources close to the
matter said, as the world's biggest crude exporter seeks to
maintain its market share in Asia.
Yet in a sign of the ongoing price war between producers and
the surplus supplies, potential buyers who received the offers
said they were too prompt in delivery, adding that cheaper
alternatives such as Iraq's Basra crude were also available.
"Even if the November OSPs (Official Selling Prices) are
attractive, we do not have room to take more," one of the
potential buyers said, declining to be named due to company
policy.
Refinery maintenance across Asia in the third quarter has
also curbed the appetite for more crude in the region.
Oil prices started plunging in June 2014 as soaring U.S.
shale output added to near-record production by the Organization
of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Russia, creating
a glut of several million barrels per day (bpd) and resulting in
a more than 50 percent drop in prices.
Instead of cutting output, OPEC decided to keep pumping in a
bid to protect its Asian market share against rising
competition.
Production in OPEC-leader Saudi Arabia has so far remained
high, with September's output of 10.23 million bpd close to
June's record of around 10.5 million bpd.
Saudi crude production in the first nine months of 2015 hit
10.21 million bpd, up from 9.69 million bpd in 2014, Reuters
data showed.
In response to falling profits and the global glut, U.S.
energy firms cut oil rigs for a sixth week in a row last week,
bringing the total rig count to 605, the least since July, 2010.
"Saudi Arabia's strategy of targeting market share amongst
key Asian consumers remains at play," said Virendra Chauhan, an
analyst at consultancy Energy Aspects.
"It's a buyers' market at the moment so Saudi will be
looking to place its barrels aggressively or risk losing out,"
he added.
Despite this strategy, Saudi may trim output further in
October as domestic demand drops following the peak consumption
summer months and because of maintenance at PetroRabigh's
400,000 bpd refinery. The Yasref refinery has also cut operating
rates to 75 percent, down from full capacity in July.
"We see 10-10.1 million bpd as the new norm for Saudi
production given that more crude will be consumed domestically
with the two new refineries ramping up to capacity," Chauhan
said.
(Additional reporting by Osamu Tsukimori in TOKYO; Editing by
Henning Gloystein and Ed Davies)