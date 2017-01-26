TOKYO Jan 26 Last year's agreement between OPEC
and non-OPEC countries to cut output will not impact Saudi
Arabia's oil supplies to Japan, Aabed Al-Saadoun, deputy
minister for company affairs at Saudi Arabia's Ministry of
Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources, said on Thursday.
"The recent agreement among OPEC (Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries) and non-OPEC members for oil
exports reduction will not impact our commitments and oil
exports to Japan," the official said, speaking at an oil
industry symposium in Tokyo.
Under the accord reach late last year, OPEC, Russia and
other non-OPEC members will curtail oil output by nearly 1.8
million barrels per day (bpd), initially for six months starting
Jan. 1.
Saudi Aradia, which said it pumped 10.47 million bpd in
December, has cut production slightly below the target it
adopted under an agreement between OPEC and non-OPEC producers
last year, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said earlier
this month.
State-run Saudi Aramco has cut February term crude supplies
to refiners in India and Southeast Asia, but it kept February
supplies to most North Asian refiners at full volumes for a
second month, trade sources said, indicating it will have to
continue cutting exports to Europe and the United States.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)