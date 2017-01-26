* Saudi Arabia is top crude supplier to Japan
* Saudi's King Salman considers visit to Japan in March
TOKYO Jan 26 Crude supplies to Japan from its
biggest supplier Saudi Arabia will not be impacted by last
year's agreement between OPEC and non-OPEC countries to cut
output, a senior official of the kingdom said on Thursday.
"The recent agreement among OPEC (Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries) and non-OPEC members for oil
exports reduction will not impact our commitments and oil
exports to Japan," Aabed Al-Saadoun, deputy minister for company
affairs at Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Energy, Industry and
Mineral Resources, said. He was speaking at an oil industry
symposium in Tokyo.
Saudi Arabia is the No.1 crude oil supplier to Japan, with
its oil accounting for 1.13 million barrels per day (bpd), or
33.5 percent of its total imports in 2015.
Under the accord reached late last year, OPEC, Russia and
other non-OPEC members will curtail oil output by nearly 1.8
bpd, initially for six months starting Jan. 1.
Saudi Arabia, which said it pumped 10.47 million bpd in
December, has cut production slightly below the target it
adopted under the agreement, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid
al-Falih said earlier this month.
State-run Saudi Aramco has cut February term crude supplies
to refiners in India and Southeast Asia, but it kept February
supplies to most North Asian refiners at full volumes for a
second month, trade sources said, indicating it will have to
continue cutting exports to Europe and the United States.
In a move that reflects a strategic relationship with Japan,
Saudi Arabia's King Salman is considering travelling to Japan in
March, which would be the first visit by a ruler since King
Faisal in 1971, the Nikkei business daily reported earlier on
Thursday.
Saudi Arabia's powerful Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin
Salman visited Japan last September, along with Saudi Arabia's
Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih and other dignitaries, to gain
understanding for its "Vision 2030" plan to diversify its
economy and reduce its dependence on oil.
Speaking at the symposium, Al-Saadoun said Japan was "one of
our strongest partners".
