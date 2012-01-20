ABU DHABI Jan 20 Saudi Arabia's central bank chief said on Friday that his country would offer excess oil production capacity if needed to balance oil prices, and that he expected prices to stay stable.

Fahad al-Mubarak was speaking at the inaugural meeting of the Financial Stability Board's regional consultative group for the Middle East and North Africa. The FSB is a global body handling financial regulation.

Mubarak also reiterated that the balance sheets of Saudi commercial banks were very strong and that they had only very limited exposure to Europe. Saudi Arabia will continue to ensure its banks are well-regulated, he added.

Mubarak, formerly chairman of Morgan Stanley Saudi Arabia, was appointed governor of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency last month, succeeding Muhammad al-Jasser, who had held the post for nearly three years.