ABU DHABI Jan 20 Saudi Arabia's central
bank chief said on Friday that his country would offer excess
oil production capacity if needed to balance oil prices, and
that he expected prices to stay stable.
Fahad al-Mubarak was speaking at the inaugural meeting of
the Financial Stability Board's regional consultative group for
the Middle East and North Africa. The FSB is a global body
handling financial regulation.
Mubarak also reiterated that the balance sheets of Saudi
commercial banks were very strong and that they had only very
limited exposure to Europe. Saudi Arabia will continue to ensure
its banks are well-regulated, he added.
Mubarak, formerly chairman of Morgan Stanley Saudi Arabia,
was appointed governor of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency last
month, succeeding Muhammad al-Jasser, who had held the post for
nearly three years.