KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/TEHRAN, Nov 23 Saudi
Arabia's cabinet said on Monday it was ready to cooperate with
OPEC and non-OPEC countries to achieve market stability, days
before OPEC meets to review its year-long policy of not
supporting prices.
Oil prices jumped $1 a barrel after the comments,
even though they repeated what Saudi Oil Minister Ali Naimi said
in a speech last week. The Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries meets on Dec. 4.
"The council (of ministers) ... stressed the kingdom's role
in (achieving) the stability of the oil market and its
continuous readiness and efforts to cooperate with all OPEC and
non-OPEC countries to maintain the stability of the market and
prices," the cabinet said.
OPEC has been urging non-member producers such as Russia to
join it in cutting supply to reduce a glut that has more than
halved prices since mid-2014. So far, non-OPEC countries have
refused and OPEC in turn has declined to reduce its supplies.
Algeria's prime minister, in a speech at the Gas Exporting
Countries Forum (GECF) Summit in Tehran, urged leading oil
market players to control output levels.
"The main players in the petroleum market must certainly
reach an agreement about the levels of production," Algerian
Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal said.
"If the petroleum market is not controlled, it will witness
strong volatility for prices," he added, warning that this would
hurt the "interests of producers and consumers and the whole
petroleum industry".
Barring a shift in stance from Russia, the chance of such
action still looks remote and OPEC delegates say OPEC is
unlikely to cut output alone.
A senior Gulf OPEC delegate said earlier this month OPEC was
likely to stick to the no-cut policy if major non-OPEC producers
are not willing to help.
Oil traders closely watch any comment from Saudi Arabia's
political leadership for signs it might revert from its policy
of recovering market share to its old policy, dropped in
November 2014, of defending oil prices by cutting output.
The weekly Saudi cabinet meeting statement typically
mentions energy policy only in the context of a major speech by
Naimi. Its statement on Monday paraphrased a speech Naimi gave
in Bahrain on Thursday.
A previous cabinet meeting statement in April, the last such
statement Reuters noted that addressed oil policy, also affirmed
Riyadh's willingness to "participate in restoring market
stability" if other major oil producers also did so.
