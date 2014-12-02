(Nawaf Obaid is a Visiting Fellow and Associate Instructor at
the Belfer Center at Harvard's Kennedy School of Government. The
opinions expressed are his own)
By Nawaf Obaid
Dec 2 After OPEC's announcement last week that
it would not be cutting production, oil prices fell
dramatically. Given the significant global oversupply due to the
U.S. shale oil boom and decreased demand in China and Europe,
this decision marks an historical moment in which OPEC
relinquishes its supply-based approach to price manipulation and
embraces a market-based approach. Wisely, the organization has
shown that it is aware it can no longer dictate oil prices by
attempting to control the market.
As the leader of OPEC, Saudi Arabia is the engineer of this
new approach. Indeed, at the OPEC summit the kingdom blocked
calls from OPEC and non-OPEC producers, such as Russia,
Venezuela, Mexico and Iran, who were urging production cuts in
the hopes of raising prices in order to stabilize their oil
revenues. It is important to understand why Saudi Arabia is so
staunchly advocating this new market-based approach.
The kingdom holds about 25 percent of the world's oil
reserves, 85 percent of global spare production capacity, and is
the world's largest crude exporter by far. Through a series of
strategic assessments over the past year, the Saudis determined
that their best mid- to long-term objective is to sustain market
share by allowing the price of oil to drop to a level that
better reflects the realities of the global markets. Further,
they will be able to operate in an environment over the next
three to five years that could see prices fall as low as $60 per
barrel.
Lower prices are acceptable to the kingdom because of a
well-managed foreign reserves portfolio that over the past ten
years has permitted its central bank, SAMA, to accumulate over
$750 billion in assets. Saudi Arabia holds about another $150
billion in various government funds, such as the Public
Investment Fund. Thus, with $900 billion in foreign reserves
(third only to China and Japan), no foreign debt, and a
miniscule public debt of under 3 percent of gross domestic
product, the kingdom's public finances are incredibly resilient.
Such is not the case with various other oil-producing
countries. Russia, Venezuela, Mexico, Iraq, Iran and Nigeria all
opposed the Saudi decision because their government coffers are
struggling greatly to overcome the loss in oil revenues. Most of
these nations have small foreign reserves, their economies are
stagnant or shrinking, and many of them face severe civil
unrest.
But Saudi Arabia knows that the landscape of global oil
production is changing. In short, the North American shale oil
boom is decreasing the importance of traditional producers and
creating increased global supply. The kingdom, confident of and
able to trust the free market, firmly believes this trend should
be supported. Not only has it helped ease fears of
overdependence on Middle Eastern crude, but as Saudi Aramco's
CEO Khalid al-Falih recently said: "Oil is going to be the fuel
of choice, in terms of its overall performance, for an extended
period of time, and we need to manage it, and we need to invest
in it." This means the kingdom's interest lies in an oil market
that is stable over the long term, exists in harmony with the
global economy, and encourages technology and policy choices
that maintain oil's importance. Trusting in the market is the
best way to achieve these objectives.
This market-based approach is good for the kingdom's
long-term outlook in other ways as well. Lower prices negatively
influence two of the kingdom's main adversaries: Russia and
Iran. A price war would make numerous future North American
shale oil projects uncompetitive due to high production costs
and thus relieve some of the competitive pressures on OPEC in
the long run. Should prices go as low as $60 per barrel,
competitors to Saudi crude - which has very low production costs
- will find it hard to maintain market share.
The kingdom's actions last week are going to have a huge
effect on the political situation in the Middle East. Iran will
come under unprecedented economic and financial pressure as it
tries to sustain an economy already battered by international
sanctions. The political transformations in Iraq and Syria will
also be deeply influenced by the lower prices being fostered by
the Saudis. Needless to say, the kingdom has seriously
considered the pros and cons of its decision. It is not only
cognizant of the present political ramifications, but it is
fully committed to a long-term strategy that will preserve its
predominance in the global oil trade.
With decades of experience consistently and conservatively
managing the most formidable petroleum infrastructure in the
world, the Saudi leadership has a unique responsibility toward
global economic and financial security. And while the Saudis are
now embracing the vagaries of the market, they are also planning
ahead. They will continue to massively invest to maintain their
12.5 million barrels per day of sustained production capacity
that ensures world energy stability. They remain ready to step
in, should there be a global disaster, to stabilize the markets
with an average sustained 2 million barrels per day spare
capacity potential. And they fully intend to maintain a supply
chain that is predictable, secure, and dispersed, so that the
global economies can continue to depend on the oil market for
their vital energy needs to empower their developments for
decades to come.
