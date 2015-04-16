* Saudi Arabia became net diesel exporter in 2014
* Diesel-focused refining capacity cuts Saudi reliance on
imports
* Saudi's gasoline imports overtake diesel for the first
time in 3 years
By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, April 16 Saudi Aramco and India's
Reliance Industries have not yet concluded a term
contract to import diesel and gasoline, three industry sources
said, fanning market speculation that the long-standing annual
deal may not be renewed.
A deal has normally been signed by the first quarter, but
negotiations have gone on longer at a time when Saudi Arabia has
become less reliant on imports following refinery expansions.
The term deal talks had stalled because the companies had
not been able to agree a price yet, said the sources who were
familiar with the negotiations.
"Even if the Saudis don't import from Reliance, Reliance
will be able to sell in the domestic market due to firm summer
demand and low underlying crude oil prices," said one source.
Reliance and Saudi Aramco could not immediately be reached
for comment.
While Saudi Arabia is the world's top crude exporter, a lack
of refineries to process crude into fuel products has meant the
kingdom has traditionally relied on imports, largely from Asia.
But a industry source who supplies products to Saudi Arabia
said a deal might not be reached since there was less logic this
year on both sides and Reliance could use the barrels itself
particularly given higher freight rates.
If no deal is reached, reduced demand from Saudi Arabia and
continued exports from its new refineries would weigh on Asian
diesel margins, which are down 26 percent from the same period
last year.
The volumes in the term deal vary, but typically range
around 1.5 million to 3.7 million barrels a month of diesel,
according to a trader who supplies oil products to Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia added 800,000 barrels per day (bpd) of new
capacity in its refineries of Yanbu and Jubail over the last two
years, and is planning another 400,000 bpd in Jazan, bringing
its total capacity to over 3 million bpd.
The country last year became a net annual diesel exporter
for the first time since 2007, according to data published by
the Joint Organisations Data Initiative (JODI).
Saudi Arabia exported about 88.8 million barrels of diesel
and imported 72.6 million barrels in 2014, the data showed. In
2013, diesel imports were 92.4 million barrels and exports 45.8
barrels.
The country's gasoline imports overtook diesel for the first
time in at least three years last December, as its Yanbu
refinery is configured to produce mainly diesel, traders said.
(Additional reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Henning
Gloystein and Ed Davies)