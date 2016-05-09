(Repeats May 7 story, no changes to text)
* Falih replaces veteran Naimi as oil minister
* Says Prince Mohammed reform vision energizes government
* Believes Saudi could reform thanks to low oil prices
By Dmitry Zhdannikov and Rania El Gamal
LONDON/DUBAI, May 7 It was January 2016 and oil
prices had crashed to their lowest in more than a decade.
Saudi Arabia's health minister, Khalid al-Falih, a favourite
to take over the oil ministry from his mentor Ali al-Naimi, was
not panicking.
Falih told an audience of oil executives, bankers and
policymakers at the World Economic Forum in Davos that the
world's top oil exporter might benefit from oil below $30 per
barrel.
It could help to speed up reform and restructure the
economy, and move Saudi Arabia to a smaller and more effective
government and unleash its private sector, he said.
For decades Saudi Arabia, a de facto leader of OPEC, had
targeted certain oil price levels. If it did not like the price,
it would try to orchestrate a production cut or increase
together with its fellow OPEC members.
Things were different this time. For the first time in
decades, output cuts were not on the agenda to fix the growing
global glut that Saudi Arabia helped create by ramping up supply
to drive higher-cost producers such as U.S. shale firms out of
the market.
Also for the first time in decades, a royal rather than a
non-royal - Deputy Crown Price Mohammed bin Salman - had been
appointed a few month earlier to oversee Saudi oil policies and
drive the massive change.
Do you not think Prince Mohammed, who is just 30, is doing
it all a bit too fast for the generally conservative Saudi
society, Falih was asked.
"The Royal Highness is very ambitious where he wants Saudi
Arabia to be sooner rather later. I can assure you that
everybody who works around him is very excited by his vision and
energized by his energy," Falih told the audience.
"Some people were concerned that we were too slow in the
past.. As a former runner, I can tell you that it helps to go
through sprints at times to develop your muscular strengths. We
are accelerating reform."
The writing was on the wall, said the executives leaving the
Davos conference. Falih would soon become oil minister reporting
to Prince Mohammed, who is quickly turning into the world's most
powerful oil figure.
Three months later, Prince Mohammed had a chance to showcase
his might when he effectively ordered the Saudi delegation led
by Naimi not to agree to a global production freeze deal with
OPEC and non-OPEC Russia.
Fellow OPEC members accused Naimi, who initially said he
liked the deal, of no longer speaking with the voice of
authority. Three weeks later on Saturday, Naimi was
gone and Falih became energy minister.
"It is an end of an era when Naimi fought hard and struggled
to create a price environment which would have been good for
both consumers and producers," said Gary Ross, a veteran OPEC
watcher and founder of New York-based consultancy PIRA.
"We are moving to a new era where OPEC will no longer be
managing the market while supply and demand will determine the
price. The new Saudi oil leadership believes the market will
dictate the price and that means higher volatility. We will see
higher highs and lower lows," Ross said.
IMPETUS TO REFORM
Naimi, born in 1935, had orchestrated several OPEC oil
output cuts and increases since taking on the oil minister job
in 1995.
The former Saudi Aramco's clerk-turned-chairman saw oil
priced as low as $9 per barrel during the Asian financial crisis
at the end of 1990s, as high as $147 in 2008 and back to $36
several months later after the collapse of Lehman Brothers.
Rumours about Naimi being finally allowed to retire have
been hitting the market periodically in the past four years.
But even though the Riyadh-born and U.S.-educated Falih has
long been tipped to replace Naimi, his fortunes and career kept
zigzagging from Saudi Aramco's chairman to health minister until
finally securing the job on Saturday - combining energy,
industry and mineral resources in a new super ministry.
Falih takes the job in a much better market environment
compared to January - oil prices have indeed recovered from
their January lows of $27 per barrel to trade at around $45 last
week on th prospect that the market has began to rebalance
thanks to lower U.S. output.
Born in 1960, Falih joined Aramco in 1979, and went to study
engineering at Texas A&M University in 1982 on an Aramco
sponsorship programme.
Falih probably knows every oil chief executive in the world
as he was the key negotiator behind a Saudi initiative to
jointly develop gas resources with oil majors in early 2000.
Over the past year, when Naimi was carefully choosing his
words or not commenting at all, Falih has become more vocal
about his views that the oil market needs to rebalance through
low prices and that the Saudis have the resources to wait.
"That doesn't really point to somebody who would invest a
lot of time and energy in trying to reconcile different OPEC
members," said Richard Mallinson from Energy Aspects.
Falih says job creation and economic reforms are top worries
for the Saudi government these days, not an obsession with oil
price levels.
"Those transitions sometimes takes years, sometimes decades.
The current low oil prices will give us an impetus to accelerate
this," Falih said in Davos in January.
(Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Angus MacSwan)