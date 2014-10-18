DUBAI Oct 18 A "limited fire" broke out on a subsidiary oil pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia on Saturday after assailants fired shots at a security patrol, the state news agency SPA said.

SPA, citing the spokesman for police in Eastern Province, said authorities were at the scene quickly and had put out the fire. It said the incident happened at 2:00 a.m. local time on Saturday (2300 GMT Friday). (Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Mark Potter)