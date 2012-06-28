(Adds grain deals, Jalili comment)
* Saudi converts old Iraq pipeline to carry crude to Red Sea
* IPSA gives Riyadh capacity to move extra 1.65 mbpd west
* Iran nuclear stand-off could see Tehran try to block Gulf
By Amena Bakr and Daniel Fineren
DUBAI, June 28 Saudi Arabia has reopened an old
oil pipeline built by Iraq to bypass Gulf shipping lanes, giving
Riyadh scope to export more of its crude from Red Sea terminals
should Iran try to block the Strait of Hormuz, industry sources
told Reuters.
Riyadh took the step as international pressure grows on Iran
to curb a nuclear programme that Western powers say has a covert
military purpose. A European Union embargo on buying Iranian oil
takes full effect on Sunday, cutting Tehran's income.
With the sanctions regime tightening on Iran, grains traders
said its attempts to secure millions of tonnes of wheat through
barter deals with India and Pakistan are failing, and Tehran is
about to pay premium prices on international markets to secure
food supplies and stave off popular unrest.
Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili warned world
powers on Thursday against adopting "unconstructive measures"
that harm talks, state television reported. "Those who replace
logic in talks with illegitimate tools are responsible for
harming the constructive trend of talks," Jalili wrote to EU
foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton.
The effects of tensions have been diverse, with Saudi
Arabia's decision to widen its export routes the latest evidence
of states in the region preparing for difficulties.
The Iraqi Pipeline in Saudi Arabia (IPSA), laid across the
kingdom in the 1980s after oil tankers were attacked in the Gulf
by both sides during the Iran-Iraq war, has not carried Iraqi
crude since Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait in 1990.
Saudi Arabia confiscated the pipeline in 2001 as
compensation for debts owed by Baghdad and has used it to
transport gas to power plants in the west of the country in the
last few years.
Iran threatened in January to block the Strait of Hormuz in
retaliation for U.S. and European sanctions that target its oil
revenues in an attempt to stop the nuclear programme.
An EU ban on Iranian oil starts on Sunday and Israel has
threatened military action against the country's nuclear
facilities if talks with Western powers fail to stop uranium
enrichment.
Alarmed, Saudi Arabia has now quietly reconditioned IPSA to
carry crude, test pumping along the line over the last four to
five months, several sources with knowledge of the project say.
"The testing started because Saudi Arabia wanted to secure
alternative routes to export oil," an industry source in Saudi
Arabia said.
Western industry sources said the tests through the
1.65-million barrel-a-day line had delivered into storage
facilities at Mu'ajjiz near Yanbu on the Red Sea for at least
four months.
More than a third of the world's seaborne oil exports pass
through the narrow Strait of Hormuz from the oilfields of Saudi
Arabia, Iran, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.
Qatar's liquefied natural gas exports are all shipped through
Hormuz.
PETROLINE
Worried about its reliance on Gulf shipping, Saudi Arabia
increased its capacity in 1992 to pump oil from fields
predominantly clustered in the east across the country to the
Red Sea. Capacity rose to about 5 million barrels a day through
two parallel pipelines known as the Petroline.
Saudi crude exports run as high as 8 million bpd but rising
demand for its crude in Asia, shipped out of the Gulf, and
falling demand from Europe, usually sourced from Red Sea ports,
meant Petroline's pumping capacity was never fully used.
The smaller Petroline pipeline was converted to carry
natural gas from the east to booming industrial centres in the
west a few years ago, slashing Saudi's east-west crude transport
capacity to Red Sea ports.
Saudi Red Sea industries are now reliant on gas fed from
fields over 1,000 km away and the prospect of cutting them off
to export crude through Petroline during a Gulf shipping
blockade is not an attractive option.
Until recently the Saudi government had considered the risk
of such a disruption in the Gulf too small and its western gas
needs too great to switch Petroline fully back to oil. But as
tensions over Iran's nuclear programme rose, it decided to put
IPSA on standby to transport more crude west in an emergency.
The United Arab Emirates has built its own Hormuz bypass
pipeline, which is due to start exporting from the Gulf of Oman
next month.
With its oil income crimped by embargoes and its ability to
import essential products curtailed by sanctions targeting its
banking system, Iran had turned to India and Pakistan for wheat
to meet some of its needs, but grain traders say talks with both
Delhi and Islamabad are deadlocked.
Food is not targeted under Western sanctions aimed at
deterring Iran's nuclear programme, but in recent months it has
paid high prices for grain to work around a freeze on financial
transactions due to the measures.
"There is great doubt in the market about whether the Indian
deal will happen. They are never going to get the phyto-sanitary
standards worked out," a European grains trader said. "The
Indian wheat cannot reach the standards the Iranians
traditionally demand."
As Iran's second-biggest crude client, India hoped to
reassure Tehran on quality and secure wheat sales to help settle
part of its $10 billion a year-plus oil import bill through a
barter-style mechanism using rupees. India said last week it can
export up to 3 million tonnes of wheat if supplies are
requested.
In Washington, sources said the Obama administration is
expected to extend exceptions on Iran financial sanctions to
China and Singapore, perhaps as early as Thursday.
"There should be an announcement today," on China - Iran's
top buyer of crude - and on Singapore which buys fuel oil from
the OPEC member, said one of the sources who works in the U.S.
government. Earlier this month the administration granted
exceptions to India and six other economies. Japan and 10 EU
countries got the exceptions in March.
Iranian Oil Minister Rostam Qasemi warned South Korea on
Thursday that Tehran would reconsider ties with Seoul if the
country stopped importing oil from Iran, the official IRNA news
agency reported.
South Korea announced on Monday it would halt imports of
Iranian crude from July 1 due to an EU ban on insuring tankers
carrying Iranian oil, becoming the first major Asian consumer of
Iranian crude to announce suspension of crude imports.
(Additional reporting by Reem Shamseddine in Khobar, Richard
Mably and Peg Mackey in London; editing Richard Mably and David
Stamp)