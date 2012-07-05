NEW YORK, July 5 Saudi Arabia maintained crude
oil shipments to the United States in June near their highest
level since 2008, data showed, despite a serious glitch that has
crippled its newly expanded joint-venture refinery in Texas.
In the four weeks to June 29, the United States imported an
estimated 1.44 million barrels per day (bpd) of Saudi crude,
according to calculations based on preliminary Energy
Information Administration (EIA) data. That was steady with the
1.45 million bpd imported in the first four months of the year.
The data runs counter to expectations that the one-third
surge in Saudi shipments to the United States this year would
abruptly slow after Motiva Enterprises shut its new crude unit
(CDU) at the Port Arthur, Texas, refinery for up to a year after
an apparent chemical leak corroded key pipes.
Instead, it suggests that state oil firm Saudi Aramco either
found new customers to buy crude that had been earmarked for the
idled 325,000 bpd unit or pumped it into storage tanks at the
plant, which has been running at less than half its full
capacity since early June.
However, because shipping schedules are set weeks or even
months in advance, it may have been too late to redirect or
resell some June cargoes, delaying the decline until July. An
industry source said two weeks ago that state oil firm Saudi
Aramco had halted deliveries until at least the middle of July.
Motiva, co-owned by Royal Dutch Shell, has said the
unit suffered corrosion and could be closed for months of
repairs -- sources say they have told workers repairs may take
up to a year. The unit is at the heart of a $10 billion
expansion that made Port Arthur the biggest refinery in the
United States.
The weekly EIA figures do show that imports fell to just 1
million bpd in the week to June 22, although that was a period
when Tropical Storm Debby shut the country's biggest import
terminal. They rebounded to more than 1.5 million bpd in the
most recent week, according to data on Thursday.
Separate data from the EIA showed that Saudi crude oil
shipments bound specifically for Motiva's Port Arthur refinery
surged in April to nearly 375,000 bpd, up from a first-quarter
average of 206,000 bpd as the company began to heat up the crude
unit for operation.
The extra crude bound for that plant accounted for almost
the entire rise in Saudi imports in April, which reached nearly
1.6 million bpd, the highest monthly total since July 2008.
First-quarter imports averaged around 1.4 million bpd.